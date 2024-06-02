Local

Atlanta United match goes on as scheduled despite water main break, boil water advisory

Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Outside view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)


ATLANTA — Despite the water main break that is affecting businesses and events in Atlanta, Sunday’s match between Atlanta United and Charlotte FC will go on as scheduled.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 3 p.m. for the 4:45 p.m. match.

Atlanta United said in a statement on its website that due to the boil water advisory, the stadium will have limited food and beverage options.

“We ask all fans to utilize hand sanitizing stations around the stadium as an added precaution for health and safety. We understand the inconvenience this situation may cause and appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans and supporters,” the statement read.

The water main break caused the postponement of concerts by Megan Thee Stallion at nearby State Farm Arena for shows that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

