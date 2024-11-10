Atlanta United knocks out Messi, Miami to advance

ATLANTA — Atlanta United may have been one of the last teams to get into Major League Soccer Playoffs. But the Five Stripes are proving that they are here to stay.

Atlanta United defeated soccer superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday night in Game 3 of the first round.

Atlanta will now face rival Orlando City in Eastern Conference semifinals. The schedule hasn’t been released yet.

It’s the first time since 2019 that Atlanta United advanced past the first round of the MLS playoffs. That season the Five Stripes made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.