Local

Atlanta United knocks out Messi, Miami to advance

MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador (18) and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) go after the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

ATLANTA — Atlanta United may have been one of the last teams to get into Major League Soccer Playoffs. But the Five Stripes are proving that they are here to stay.

Atlanta United defeated soccer superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday night in Game 3 of the first round.

Atlanta will now face rival Orlando City in Eastern Conference semifinals. The schedule hasn’t been released yet.

It’s the first time since 2019 that Atlanta United advanced past the first round of the MLS playoffs. That season the Five Stripes made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!