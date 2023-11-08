Atlanta United force deciding Game 3 with 4-2 win over Columbus

ATLANTA — Atlanta United stayed alive in the Major League Soccer playoffs Tuesday night with a win over the Columbus Crew.

Atlanta defeated Columbus, 4-2, in front of a rowdy home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was announced as the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year, finished with a goal and two assists.

Xande Silva, Edwin Mosquera and Thiago Almada, who missed the first playoff game, added goals for Atlanta.

The first round series now shifts back to Columbus for Game 3 with the winner advancing to the next round.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

