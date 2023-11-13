Atlanta training center opponents plan mass mobilization to facility site

Opponents of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center expect hundreds of supporters to make their way to the South River Forest for a mass mobilization against the project — events that organizers insist will remain peaceful but, they say, will also be an effort to shut down ongoing construction at the site on Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The “Block Cop City” event will bring together local organizers and national activists who say they’ve traveled across the country rallying supporters to meet in Atlanta.

Both protesters and law enforcement are preparing for the possibility the intended peaceful demonstration escalates to violence at the site of the facility where construction is, according to the city, already about 40% complete.

Construction of the $90-million training center has already been marred by the fatal police shooting of an environmental activist; a wounded state police trooper in the same incident; a fiery attack on police and equipment at the site that led to dozens of domestic terrorism charges; and facility opponents chaining themselves to an excavator.

It’s unclear what exactly organizers have planned for the protest at the construction site on Monday, but they describe it as “a mass action to shut down all ongoing construction operations at the Cop City site using strategic nonviolent means.”

Sam Beard, spokesperson for the event, said that like with any political or social justice movement, “the stakes are incredibly high.”

“By coming down to Atlanta, there’s a certain element of having to accept those inherent risks,” he said. “...We just believe in this moment, that the risk of inaction far outweighs the risks of action.”

Atlanta officials say the new facility is critical in providing state-of-the-art training to the city’s police and fire divisions. Opponents have a list of concerns, from militarization of police to destruction of the urban forest in which it is being built.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department said they are aware of the events taking place but offered little insight on how they plan to handle security at the site. Other law enforcement from local and state agencies may likely be involved, too.

“If anyone wants to protest peacefully, they have the full protection of the Atlanta Police Department as they’ve always had,” Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “Individuals that may decide to use violence and intimidation or property damage to try to make a point ... or stop the construction of the training center, we have a plan for that too.”

“As we aggressively protect the right to assemble and protest, we’ll aggressively stop criminal activity,” he said.

©2023 Cox Media Group