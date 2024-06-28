Atlanta still clearing roadblocks after presidential debate, Copa America events

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working to get back to business after two major events took over the city.

The presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump may be over but drivers are still feeling the traffic impacts in some parts of Midtown Atlanta.

Copa America also added to the number of drivers on the road but roadblocks for the debate remain a factor for the morning commute.

While removing the barricades will allow for a smoother commute in the area, the work isn’t quite over yet, meaning for now, the traffic impacts can still be felt.

The bridge on 10th Street and ramps from the connector have all reopened, but 10th STreet in front of CNN studios was still blocked with barricades and police Friday morning.

Overnight, police and crews started taking down barricades along 10th Street. While some areas did reopen last night after the candidates’ motorcades left the area, right now some roads in Midtown are still closed on the Georgia Tech campus.

Techwood Drive is shut down at 5th Street from the south.



