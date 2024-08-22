Local

Atlanta, South Fulton swear more than most of the country, according to new study

By WSBTV

Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia downtown skyline at dusk. (Sean Pavone)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A new study says that Atlantans are some of the most foul-mouthed in the country.

WordTips analyzed 1.7 million posts on X to see the percentage of them that contained profanity across several countries and learned the U.S. swears the most online.

Among the large cities in the U.S., Atlanta ranks third for the highest number of profanity-laced posts. Atlanta had 66.7 posts swearing per 1,000, according to the study.

The only cities that ranked higher were Baltimore, Maryland and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

But Atlanta didn’t have the most foul-mouthed posts in the Peach State. With 71.1 posts per 1,000, the City of South Fulton ranked as the highest in the state and the fourth overall city in the country.

When looking at individual cities across the country, Jurupa Valley, California joined Baltimore and Baton Rouge in the top-ranked spots.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!