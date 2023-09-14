Atlanta social media sensations discuss new reality series on Tamron Hall Show

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta social media sensations are now starring in a new series that pulls back the curtain on the lives of the high-profile duo.

“Toya & Reginae” airs on WeTV and follows the chaotic life of mother-and-daughter duo, Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter, the ex-wife and the daughter of hip-hop legend Lil Wayne.

“The powerful pair are no strangers to the spotlight,” a news release about the show reads. “Every tweet, comment or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs, but what their fans see on social media is just scratching the surface.”

The pair went on the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday afternoon to talk about what to expect from the new reality series.

“As happy as they appear on social media, in reality, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos as they navigate their complex family dynamic,” show representatives added in a news release.

“Growing up, a lot of people have seen me on social media and have made their own comments about me,” Carter said. “[Now] people are going to see me go for what I want.”

