Atlanta restaurant receives threats over extra fee to help with employees’ health insurance

ATLANTA — A local Atlanta restaurant is wanting to provide health insurance to its employees. The owners are doing that by adding an extra 4% charge to the customers’ bills.

JenChan’s is a staple in Cabbage Town which is located in southeast Atlanta.

The atmosphere is welcoming.

“We really do want to bring in everybody to the table and eat supper together,” said owner Emily Chan.

The food is good but unique.

“We are a pizza and Chinese restaurant. I know we get that a lot,” said Chan.

They also get a lot of customers.

“The Vietnamese Pork pizza is super popular. Our pizza is made from a sourdough starter, which is probably about seven years old now,” said Chan.

She said it is one of their top sellers on their menu. But lately another item has been getting the attention of everyone.

“We have a line item on our menu for health insurance coverage. It is something we were inspired by other restaurants here in Atlanta do the same thing. It is the only way we could do the math to cover our employees’ health insurance.”

The 4% message is on their menu. As a customer, you know about it before you place your order. The restaurant says it is about giving their customers a choice.

“Of course, people are going to disagree with it, and I think that is what is beautiful about where we live. I want people to disagree because that means we can have a conversation about it. That is fantastic but let us leave the physical violent threats out of the picture,” said Chan.

Chan said those threats were posted on their Facebook page.

One post states, “‘I’ve never seen a family that needs to be beaten up more, make that healthcare come in handy.’”

But other people support the restaurant. Another Facebook post said ‘Y’all are doing right by your employees and customers. Wish there were more like you.’

“We are obviously doing this to bring attention to something. Health insurance is incredibly expensive. Our own son is not even on our own health insurance plan, because it is really, really expensive,” said Chan.

The restaurant said as of right now, the 4% will help them provide insurance for just full-time employees, who work 35 hours or more.

They are hoping to include all employees soon.

