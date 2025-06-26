Local

Atlanta Regional Commission moves closer to finalizing Climate Action Plan

By WSB Radio News Staff
The Atlanta Regional Commission is developing the first comprehensive climate action plan for the 29-county Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area.
ARC MSA The Atlanta Regional Commission is developing the first comprehensive climate action plan for the 29-county Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area. (Source: ARC)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is moving forward with its Metro Atlanta Climate Action Plan, set for release later this year. The goal is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

At a recent meeting, ARC officials discussed funding strategies and job growth tied to the region’s climate efforts.

Crystal Jackson, ARC’s Climate and Sustainability Planning Manager, said the plan aims to improve quality of life while addressing climate change.

“The same things that make a livable community, like transportation options, trees and green spaces, and comfortable, safe, energy-efficient buildings, are some of the same things we’ll be seeing as recommendations of this plan,” she said.

The finalized plan is expected to be released later this year, providing a 25-year roadmap for a cleaner, more sustainable metro Atlanta.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!