Atlanta ranks high on Forbes ‘Most Educated Cities’ list

ATLANTA — According to a recent study by Forbes, Atlanta is one of the top 100 most educated cities.

The Peach State not only ranks in the top 100, but it also rose to the occasion of being the second smartest city, according to the report.

Forbes says the rankings consider high school dropout rates, graduate degree attainment rates, and gender and racial gaps in degree completion rates.

Some of the most educated cities in the U.S. are prepared to create more innovation and tax revenue, Forbes states.

Almost 60% of residents in Georgia’s capital hold a bachelor’s degree, while more than 25% have a graduate degree. Atlanta also is home to major colleges including Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State University.

The study shows Atlanta does report a wide racial gap in bachelor’s degree attainment: more than 20%. Almost 7% of residents are high school dropouts.

For now, Arlington, Va. came on top as the nation’s most educated city, with Washington, D.C. sliding in third place. CLICK HERE for the full list.