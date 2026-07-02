Atlanta ranks among top 10 best U.S. cities to celebrate Independence Day

ATLANTA — Atlanta has been ranked among the top 10 best cities to celebrate Independence Day, according to WalletHub.

Atlanta ranked No. 8 among the 100 largest U.S. cities for celebrating Independence Day.

According to WalletHub, Atlanta ranked No. 4 for Fourth of July celebrations, No. 24 for affordability, No. 8 for attractions and activities and No. 89 for safety and accessibility.

“The 4th of July is one of the most beloved holidays in America, allowing many of us to not only celebrate our independence but also get a day off of work and gather together with family and friends,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “The best cities for the holiday help you make the most of your day, with affordable food options, good weather, fun recreation choices and long, spectacular fireworks shows.”

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories: Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility, and Fourth of July weather.

“We evaluated those dimensions using 18 relevant metrics,” WalletHub said. “Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for Independence Day fun.”

WalletHub said the rankings are based on each city’s municipal boundaries and do not include surrounding metro areas.

Las Vegas, New York City and Orlando ranked as the top three cities to celebrate Independence Day.