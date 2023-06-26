Local

Atlanta ranks among the 10 best U.S. cities to start a career

Atlanta downtown skyline (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The Atlanta Metro takes the ninth spot in Bankrate’s list of the ten best cities to start a career.

Five of the top ten are in the South with Austin, Texas, number one overall.

The survey looks at affordability, employment opportunity and quality of life. While the Atlanta area is growing more expensive, coming in at number 34 for affordability, it ranks tenth for employment opportunity, and eighth for quality of life.

Atlanta also ranks high for population growth among young adults and scores well for diversity.

