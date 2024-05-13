Atlanta ranks #1 place to start a career for 2024 in WalletHub study

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta has once again ranked #1 on WalletHub’s list of best cities to start a career.

The website released the annual list on Monday. WalletHub compared relative market strength and overall livability of more than 180 U.S. cities and examined each based on 26 metrics from the availability of entry-level jobs to the average monthly starting salary.

Atlanta came in at #1 on the list with a total score of 65.84. The city also ranked #1 in professional opportunities and #7 in quality of life rank.

According to the website, Atlanta boasts one of the highest growth rates in the median household income at around 8.9%. The median annual household income is $79,000.

Atlanta also has a lot of job opportunities at companies ranked 4 of 5 stars on Glassdoor.

Atlanta also ranked the sixth-best large city and the fourth-best fun city and best city for singles.

Columbus, Georgia was also on the list, coming in at #130.