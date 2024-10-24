Atlanta ranked in top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States

ATLANTA — Pest control company Orkin has released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities in the United States list and Atlanta is ranked in the top 20.

The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2024 to determine the list.

Atlanta came in at 16th on the list.

Chicago topped the list for the 10th consecutive year, according to Orkin.

“Rodents can cause a lot of structural problems for property owners,” said John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist & Quality Manager. “They can get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires.”

Here’s how Atlanta stacked up compared to other cities: