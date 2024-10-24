Local

Atlanta ranked in top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States

By WSBTV

Rat bites child FILE PHOTO: A 6-month-old baby was bitten more than 50 times by rats inside their home. The baby's parents and aunt are now accused of child neglect. (Wirestock/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Pest control company Orkin has released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities in the United States list and Atlanta is ranked in the top 20.

The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2024 to determine the list.

Atlanta came in at 16th on the list.

Chicago topped the list for the 10th consecutive year, according to Orkin.

“Rodents can cause a lot of structural problems for property owners,” said John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist & Quality Manager. “They can get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires.”

Here’s how Atlanta stacked up compared to other cities:

  • Chicago, Ill.
  • Los Angeles, Calif.
  • New York, N.Y.
  • San Francisco, Cali.
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Denver, Colo.
  • Philadelphia, Pa.
  • Detroit, Mich.
  • Baltimore, Md.
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Boston, Mass.
  • Hartford, Conn.
  • Seattle, Wash.
  • Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • San Diego, Calif.
  • Milwaukee, Wis.
  • Sacramento, Calif.
  • Pittsburgh, Pa.
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Miami, Fla.
  • Norfolk, Va.
  • Houston, Texas
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!