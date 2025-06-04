Atlanta Public Schools approves budget with more than 100 central office job cuts

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education has approved the school district’s budget for fiscal year 2026, which includes cutting more than 100 central office positions in an effort to reduce costs and improve long-term sustainability.

The approved budget calls for the elimination of 135 jobs from the central office, a move district officials say will save approximately $25 million.

“The budget mirrors the overarching theme, which is to get back to basics, being disciplined in our decisions and our spending and focusing on the long-term sustainability of the district,” said APS Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bracken.

Bracken also noted that employee benefits are the single largest cost driver in the new budget, with more than $26 million in increased benefit costs projected for the year. She said the district is focusing on eliminating redundancies as part of its broader financial strategy.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story