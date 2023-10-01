Local

Atlanta Public Schools announce $1,000 bonus for district custodians

Richard Toomey, candidate for Custodian of the Year

ATLANTA — Custodians in Atlanta Public Schools will receive a bonus for their importance, according to the district.

Atlanta Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle announced the $1,000 bonus on Friday at the Barack and Michelle Obama Academy, TODAY

A custodian at the Barack and Michelle Obama Academy showed some of her daily duties to Battle during a tour.

Throughout the district, 170 full-time custodians will receive this bonus.

Custodians got the bonus in their more recent paycheck.

The district said, “school custodians play a vital role in the safety and well-being of students and employees by keeping buildings and campuses tidy and clean.”

Atlanta Public Schools applied for and was awarded, a grant from those funds to pay for the bonuses.

This was a one-time bonus, according to the district.

