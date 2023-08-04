Atlanta Public School Superintendent says she will not be finishing out the school year

ATLANTA — The start of the 2023 school year was slated to be Atlanta Public School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring’s last full year.

However on Thursday, just days into the new school year, Herring announced that she will only be sticking around until the end of the month.

It was just two months ago, the school board announced they would not be renewing her contract in 2024.

In June, Dr. Herring told Channel 2 Action News that she received satisfactory feedback on her December evaluation.

“I wasn’t so surprised about her replacement as much as I was about seeing her leave so quickly,” said parent Jana Kovic.

Dr. Danielle Battle will now begin transitioning into her role as the new interim superintendent.

Battle retired from her 19-year career with the district in 2021, last serving as Associate Superintendent and interim Chief of Schools and Academics.

It’s unclear what led to Dr. Herring’s sudden departure but in a statement to Channel 2, she says in part:

“As a life-long innovator, education advocate and national thought leader, I look forward to supporting the work we have started at APS, as well as announcing exciting future opportunities in the coming weeks.”

“Not even a week,” said parent Marcus Jones. “Just a few days and now we are making another change.”

