Atlanta Public Safety Training Center holds community event with first responders

ATLANTA, GA — More than 700 kids from across metro Atlanta gathered at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Friday afternoon for a community building event with first responders.

According to the Atlanta Police Foundation’s website for the event, “APF unites 600 youth, law enforcement officers and volunteers for a day of community engagement through activities at a local park. This event continues At-Promise’s mission of providing youth with positive experiences and mentorships with Atlanta Police.”

Erica Collins with the Atlanta Police Foundation says the At-Promise Field Day gives the city’s youth the chance to build relationships with those that serve in their communities.

She says with children being more engaged with law enforcement in an atmosphere they can be comfortable, like where they are playing games, it is going to be very important for the foundation between young people and the law enforcement.

It was their sixth annual event.

Collins says many participants end up considering future careers in law enforcement.