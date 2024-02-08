Atlanta police working to get barricaded, armed suspect to surrender

ATLANTA — Police have closed a northwest Atlanta street as officials say negotiators work to get an armed barricaded suspect to surrender.

Atlanta police said on Thursday at 12:30 a.m., officers received reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on Ezra Church Drive.

According to the investigation, the dispute involved a man and a woman.

Police said the woman escaped the home, but the man remained inside and ran to the back of the structure.

Officers confirmed the suspect is believed to be armed.

The man’s identity has not been released.

No further details have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

