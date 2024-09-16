Atlanta police want to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside apartment complex near GSU

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released a sketch of a man suspected of killing a man outside an apartment complex near Georgia State University.

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, police responded to reports of a person shot on Piedmont Avenue NE at 12:41 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

A GBI sketch artist drew a man suspected of being involved in the shooting.

If you can identify him, police ask for your help by calling the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

In addition to the man depicted in the sketch, investigators are also trying to identify the woman in the blue sweatshirt and the man in the red sweatshirt in the image below.

They are considered persons of interest in the case.

The shooting happened near Georgia State University.

University officials released the following statement at the time:

“Atlanta Police are investigating a fight between two groups that quickly escalated into gunfire near the RaceTrac service station around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. One of the people involved in the fight was struck by gunfire and killed. None of the parties involved have been identified as GSU students or staff. The off-duty police officer added earlier this year inside the RaceTrac was on the scene and responded immediately.”

Since then, that RaceTrac service station has been permanently closed.

Between 2021 and 2024, Atlanta police were called to that RaceTrac location over 130 times.

The City of Atlanta deemed the service station a “nuisance property” and shut it down.

Last month, some GSU students expressed concerns that another business owner has filed an application to sell beer and wine at a new 24-hour gas station planned for that location.

Student Alana Harris said the area just doesn’t need another convenience store, “Regardless if it’s a RaceTrac or another store, there will still be students.. non-students here who are causing unwanted attraction.”