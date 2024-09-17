Atlanta police want to identify 2 ‘persons of interest’ in home burglary

ATLANTA — Atlanta police want to identify two men they consider to be “persons of interest” in a home burglary.

On Sept. 1, police responded to a report of an alarm at a home on Pine Crest Drive NE.

Officers discovered that the home had forcibly been broken into.

The homeowner reported that multiple items were stolen.

If you recognize the men, police ask you to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.