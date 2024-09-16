Atlanta police sergeant accidentally shoots himself, rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police sergeant was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his leg early on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2 a.m. after reports of an officer injured.

According to investigators, the sergeant was bringing a recovered gun into evidence when it accidentally discharged.

Police say they applied a torniquet to his leg and transported him to the hospital. The identity of the sergeant and the current extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.