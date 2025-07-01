Local

Atlanta police seek person of interest in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened on June 6, 2025, around 5:49 p.m. at 3691 Collier Drive NW. Officers responded to the scene after reports of a person shot and found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to investigate and continues working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The individual seen near the scene is currently considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.

Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

