Atlanta police searching for two ‘critically missing’ juveniles

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking the for public’s help in locating two children in Atlanta that have been classified as “critically missing”.

On Friday, August 15, officers went to 2591 Etheridge Drive NE responding to a report of a missing juvenile, 10-year-old Brooklyn Reeves.

Reeves was last seen leaving her home with her cousin in tow, 9-year-old Taylen Boykins.

Descriptions for Boykins have not been provided, but Reeves was last seen wearing a white tie-dye shirt, and blue pajama pants.

She is 5′, weighs 110lbs, and had her hair in a braided ponytail.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brooklyn Reeves or Taylen Boykins is urged to call 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or reach out to the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.