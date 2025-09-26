Local

Atlanta police searching for suspect in connection to theft of laptop from apartment mailroom

By WSB Radio News Staff
APD Bolo for larceny suspect (Atlanta PD)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an apartment larceny on 641 North Ave northeast.

The victim, an NPR (National Public Radio) employee, was expecting a laptop in the mail for work.

The victim received confirmation of his package arriving at the AMLI Ponce Park apartment building, but could not find it in the package room.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect inside the package room going through resident’s items.

The male is then seen walking off with the victim’s package.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying this suspect as the investigation is on going.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!