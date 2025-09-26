Atlanta police searching for suspect in connection to theft of laptop from apartment mailroom

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an apartment larceny on 641 North Ave northeast.

The victim, an NPR (National Public Radio) employee, was expecting a laptop in the mail for work.

The victim received confirmation of his package arriving at the AMLI Ponce Park apartment building, but could not find it in the package room.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect inside the package room going through resident’s items.

The male is then seen walking off with the victim’s package.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying this suspect as the investigation is on going.