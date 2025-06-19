Atlanta police searching for missing 91-year-old man with dementia

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 91-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a home on Dogwood Drive SW around 7:26 p.m. on June 18 after a report that Linton Lowe had not been seen since approximately noon that day. According to police, Lowe’s wife reported him missing after he failed to return home.

Lowe is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 279 pounds. He may be driving a gray 2000 Ford Taurus.

Police say Lowe has been diagnosed with dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person. The case is being handled by the department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Atlanta police.