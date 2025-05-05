Atlanta police searching for man who was shot fleeing scene of robbery

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who was shot trying to run away from an attempted robbery on Saturday, May 3.

Police say around 10:45 p.m. officers responded to a call on the to 1766 Detroit Avenue NW in reference to a person shot in northwest Atlanta.

Once there, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

The male was alert, conscious, and open to receiving medical treatment on the scene.

Police say the man ran off and now they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.