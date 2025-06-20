Atlanta police searching for man who robbed couple at gunpoint

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a male suspect who robbed a couple at gunpoint at a gas station on the night of January 16 in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the BP gas station at 221 Cleveland Ave, in reference to the incident, where the victim stated that she and her boyfriend were talking and standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle pumping gas.

The suspect, wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants, can be seen in surveillance video walking by them before crossing behind one of the pumps out of view.

He then sharply pivots directly at the victims with gun raised and gets in between them, demanding their belongings.

Police say both victims were assaulted by the suspect before he ran off.

The suspect is believed to be the same person involved in at least three cases due to a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.