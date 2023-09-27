VIDEO: Atlanta police looking for “singing” burglary suspect seen in surveillance footage

Authorities in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

On September 23, Atlanta Police say officers responded to a residential burglary in the area of Seaborn Road NW.

In a news release, the Atlanta Police Department said, “Upon arrival, officers spoke to the homeowner who stated that an unidentified male had broken into his home and stole several items.”

A spokesperson for the APD also tells 95.5 WSB that the victim was able to provide surveillance footage, which shows the suspect “singing on the victim’s front porch before breaking into the his home.”

The victim has since confirmed he does not know the male in the video and has never seen him before in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.





