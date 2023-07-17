Atlanta Police search for suspect after man shot in the stomach

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

At around 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 311 Scott Street SW.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be known by the victim.

The suspect escaped the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

