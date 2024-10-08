Local

Atlanta police say off-duty officer fires weapon, chases after armed man

Atlanta Police Department cruiser Atlanta's police chief said she has more than a half dozen officers out sick with symptoms similar to coronavirus, but they haven't been tested. (PHOTO: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an incident involving an armed man and an off-duty police officer from Monday evening.

According to police, around 5 p.m., an off-duty APD officer working on Broad Street had an encounter with a man with a gun.

During the incident, the off-duty Atlanta officer fired his service weapon and there was a foot chase.

The male suspect was found a few blocks away and taken into custody. Police said no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

APD said the suspect had a minor abrasion from the incident and was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Neither the officer nor the suspect have been identified, and specifics on what the armed man was doing on Broad Street have not been shared.

Police said the investigation remains underway.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!