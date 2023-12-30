Atlanta police release new details on 23-year-old Buckhead man’s disappearance

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details Friday regarding the disappearance of a 23-year-old Buckhead resident.

According to a missing persons report, 23-year-old Jordan Kustas was reported missing by his mother, Lara Harrison, on Monday from his home on Morosgo Drive.

Harrison told police the last time she heard from her son was on Nov. 15, when she received a text from an unknown phone number claiming to be from him. She added that Kustas was on her phone plan and the last recorded activity from his phone was on Nov. 28. The report did not say what the text she received said.

According to authorities, Kustas drives a 2015 Sante Fe with a North Carolina tag TJV1304. Police discovered that the last hit on traffic cameras was on Dec. 1 on Brookhaven Drive at 8:54 a.m.

The report said that Kustas’ parents had to bail him out several times due to his having a gambling problem. Harrison told police her son owed money to a family friend who was his bookie in North Carolina, but she said that she doesn’t believe he had anything to do with Kustas’ disappearance.

When Kustas moved to Buckhead after graduating from Auburn University, Harrison said he got a roommate at his Morosgo Drive apartment, Ean Russell.

Russell told police that he and Kustas were friends but not close and hadn’t noticed any weird behaviors in the weeks leading up to his disappearance.

According to the report, Russell told police he believed Kustas was avoiding him because he didn’t pay his share of the rent. Still, he told police he understood why because, in October, he had to pay for a medical procedure.

Harrison told police that her son works as an engineer. However, she and Russell did not know the company’s name and location.

The report added that Kustas never goes anywhere without his dog, Brooks and that he may be with him.

Anyone with information regarding Kustas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.