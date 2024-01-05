Local

Atlanta police officer suffers medical emergency, dies in parking lot before shift

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has died after officials say he suffered a medical emergency.

Atlanta police officials said the officer was found in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway before his shift.

Atlanta police, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State police units all responded to Grady Hospital.

Authorities have not specified the officer’s cause of death.

The officer’s identity has not been released. The death remains under investigation.

