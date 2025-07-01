Atlanta police officer placed on leave after bar altercation

ATLANTA — Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, known for his involvement in the 2020 fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, has been placed on paid administrative leave following a weekend altercation at a Midtown bar.

The incident occurred Saturday night at Bar Ten on Piedmont Road, where Rolfe was off-duty. According to Atlanta police, Rolfe became involved in a verbal dispute with an employee of the establishment, 52-year-old Raefeal Penrice the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

Witnesses at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that Rolfe threw the first punch. However, when responding officers arrived, only Penrice was arrested. He is now facing battery charges and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

“This man was just doing his job,” one witness said of Penrice. “He watches the door and he makes everybody feel safe.”

Rolfe, who was previously exonerated in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy’s in June 2020, has now been placed on leave while the department reviews the incident.

The Atlanta Police Department has not released further details as the investigation continues.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story