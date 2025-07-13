Local

Atlanta police officer hospitalized after crash on I-20 westbound

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering in the hospital following a crash Saturday night on Interstate 20 westbound.

Police told Channel 2 Action News, the officer was injured in the collision and taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also hospitalized, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash temporarily shut down all lanes on I-20 westbound as emergency crews responded to the scene. The interstate reopened around 11 p.m.

Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

