Atlanta police offering reward for help identifying suspect in shooting death of 18-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man last month.

Dominic McKibbons was one of two people shot multiple times in the parking lot outside of a business on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on May 22.

McKibbons died at the scene and the other man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have released a new image of a person of interest in the shooting, saying he was involved in the “shootout.”

Anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

McKibbons’ grandmother was at the scene the day after he was killed. She said he had just turned 18 years old.

“A sweet, kind-hearted person,” said McKibbins. “His heart is so pure, that’s all I know about my grandson.”

