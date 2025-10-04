Crime And Law

Atlanta police need help finding suspects, truck wanted in connection to triple shooting

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection to a triple shooting in Atlanta on Friday.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Verdant Drive around 1:15 p.m. after reports of a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers were informed the gunshot victims were already rushed to the hospital.

After further investigation, officers learned there were three gunshot victims, including two in critical condition.

The identities of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police shared ring camera video of suspects who are wanted in connection to the shooting. Police also have a photo of a white pick up truck wanted in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be given anonymously, and persons may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

