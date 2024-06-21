Local

Atlanta police looking for person of interest after man beat to death

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Photo of person of interest in homicide investigation in SW Atlanta (Atlanta Police Department) (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released surveillance video of a man they say could be involved in the beating death of a man earlier this week.

Police say they are searching for a person of interest seen in a video dressed in black and carrying a white plastic bag.

On Tuesday, officers were called to Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta where they found a man dead near a set of steps.

Disturbing surveillance video showed some kind of altercation that lasted “for a pretty lengthy time.”

Police said the attacker, who was dressed in all black and holding a white plastic bag, kept beating the man until he was lifeless.

They collected what appeared to be a metal pipe as evidence.

Officers have not identified the victim, except to say that he is around 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone who knows who this person of interest is could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

