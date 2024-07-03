Local

Atlanta police looking for man who stole lawn equipment in broad daylight

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Man stole lawn equipment from truck (Atlanta Police Department)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who stole lawn equipment from a truck.

On Friday, June 21, the man seen in the video took the equipment from a truck on The Prado NE.

If you recognize him, please contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

You can submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You can also text “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

