Local

Atlanta police, K-9s sweeping Atlanta University Center after bomb threat

Police on Clark Atlanta campus

Clark Atlanta University is currently investigating a bomb threat that has prompted a shelter-in-place order at one campus building.

According to an alert sent out by Spelman, which is also a part of the Atlanta University Center complex, Atlanta police and at least one K-9 unit are searching the campus around Oglethorpe Hall, which houses the school of fashion and design.

Students are asked to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Clark Atlanta is the largest of four institutions including Spelman, Morehouse and the Morehouse School of Medicine, which make up the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!