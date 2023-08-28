Atlanta police, K-9s sweeping Atlanta University Center after bomb threat

Clark Atlanta University is currently investigating a bomb threat that has prompted a shelter-in-place order at one campus building.

According to an alert sent out by Spelman, which is also a part of the Atlanta University Center complex, Atlanta police and at least one K-9 unit are searching the campus around Oglethorpe Hall, which houses the school of fashion and design.

Students are asked to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Clark Atlanta is the largest of four institutions including Spelman, Morehouse and the Morehouse School of Medicine, which make up the Atlanta University Center Consortium.