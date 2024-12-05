Local

Atlanta police investigating officer involved shooting

I-75 officer-involved shooting The Atlanta Police Department said it is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Heading out of downtown, I-75 southbound was shut down for a major police investigation.

This is all related to an officer-involved shooting. Atlanta police now confirm that a suspect is dead after charging at officers with a knife.

Atlanta police confirmed earlier this morning that their officers were involved in this shooting after responding to a reported stabbing on board a Greyhound bus on the interstate. That’s when they confronted the suspect, whom police say was a 39-year-old white man, running in the lanes of traffic on I-75 at Cleveland Avenue.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

The GBI has been called to investigate, and APD says no drivers or police were injured.


