Atlanta police investigating midtown shooting that injured one man

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday evening in Midtown.

Authorities say the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of 10th Street, near the rainbow crosswalks and a local convenience store. Officers responding to the scene found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was alert and conscious when he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to officials.

At this time, investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.