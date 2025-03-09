Atlanta police investigate suspect who slashed homeless encampment tents

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently searching for a man who was seen slashing tents at a homeless encampment near Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday night. Witnesses reported that the suspect, armed with a box cutter, yelled that he wanted the tents removed from the streets. Residents at the encampment also claimed the man was carrying a gun and wearing a T-shirt with the word “Enforcement” printed on it. Despite this, the man told those present that he was not employed by the city.

This incident marks the latest in a series of tensions surrounding the city’s homeless population. In January, a homeless man living in a tent was tragically run over and killed by a city worker during an effort to clear homeless encampments, which led to a temporary suspension on clearing such areas in Atlanta.

Local activists and community members are demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect, who was caught on camera slashing the tents with a box cutter, leaving the fabric in tatters. According to residents, this is not the first time the man has attempted to destroy tents in the Old Wheat Street encampment.

One resident, Gus Hendricks, shared his thoughts on the incident, stating, “They came to instill fear, and they did the right job.”

The attack has drawn strong reactions from local activists, with many expressing their concern about the treatment of homeless individuals in the city. Reverend Nolan English, a community leader, commented, “We were known as the city too busy to hate. Right now, we are looking like the city is too busy to love.”

Police are actively investigating the incident and working to identify the suspect.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.