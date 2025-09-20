Atlanta police investigate shooting that left 25-year-old man injured

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in Atlanta that left a 25-year-old man injured early Saturday morning.

Officers say a shooting victim flagged down a Grady ambulance and told authorities there was a person shot in his car around 3:30 a.m.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

Investigators say there is no information available that indicates where the shooting happened.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.