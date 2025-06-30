Atlanta police investigate drive-by shooting that injured 22-year-old man

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by incident Sunday night in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, the 22-year-old victim was shot while walking in the 1800 block of Evans Drive. Investigators say someone drove past and opened fire, hitting the man in the head and arm.

The victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any details on a suspect or vehicle involved. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story