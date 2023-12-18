Local

Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting

Deadly shooting on Peters Street SW in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Peters Street.

Monday evening, officers responded to reports of the shooting at 199 Peters Street SW.

Officers located the victim and their investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet identified the victim or provided any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.

At the scene, the street is closed to traffic by several police vehicles.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

