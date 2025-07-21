Atlanta police investigate deadly drive-by shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting after a man was found shot to death in a black Corvette on the city’s westside late Sunday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers responding to the scene discovered the victim, believed to be 28 years old, dead inside the vehicle.

Captain Jeff Childers with the Atlanta Police Department said a witness reported seeing someone open fire on the car before driving away. “We don’t have a description of anybody right now,” Childers told Channel 2 Action News. “We should have someone hopefully soon.”

As of Monday morning, no suspect information has been released. Crime scene tape remains up as detectives work to collect evidence and review surveillance video from the area.

Homicide investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward as the search for the shooter continues.