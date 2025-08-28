Atlanta police department mourns officer’s death

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own officers.

Officer Jose Vidal of the Airport K-9 Unit died from health-related complications on Tuesday, the department announced.

In a social media post, the department said, “Officer Vidal faithfully served the people of Atlanta with dedication, professionalism, and integrity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Officer Vidal’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

The department asks to keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they remember and honor his life and service.

The funeral arrangements for Vidal has not been announced.