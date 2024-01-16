Atlanta Police Department mourns death of one of its newest officers

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its newest officers.

The department announced the death of Officer Lucas Sizemore from Zone 4 Evening Watch in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday. Sizemore died a week ago on Jan. 9.

He would have turned 25 years old next month, according to his obituary.

He had graduated from the police academy in May 2023.

The department did not elaborate on the details surrounding his death.

“During this difficult time, let us come together to remember Officer Sizemore’s commitment and sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lucas Sizemore’s loved ones during this painful time,” the department said in a statement.

Sizemore is the second Atlanta police officer who has died this month.

Officer Kenya Galloway, 44, died on Jan. 4 after suffering a medical emergency in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway before his shift.

