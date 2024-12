ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police confirm they have now joined the multi-state manhunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.

Investigators believe the gunman has left New York City.

CBS Meg Oliver reports police are trying to confirm the name of the person believed to be the shooter.

Detectives believe the shooter took a bus to New York ten days before the shooting. That bus began its journey in Atlanta, but it’s not clear where the suspect got on.

This is a developing story.